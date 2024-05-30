Rugby 7s

Kenya Sevens Rugby’s moment of truth

Germany’s Johann Eschenbach (right) tackles Kenya’s Vincent Onyala during Safari Sevens rugby tournament on November 19 last year at RFUEA ground.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo| Nation

By  AYUMBA AYODI

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Sevens play Samoa at 6.25pm (Kenyan time) in the opening match in Pool “B”, and take on hosts Spain at 10.18pm.
  • The team will finish its campaign in the first phase of the qualifier tournament against Chile at 8.18pm tomorrow.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How we hustled and became successful in America

    Nancy Gakere (left) Naomi Ogutu.

  2. PREMIUM How 24-year-old harvests millions from eighth of an acre

    Willand Charawe

  3. PREMIUM Eddie Butita: I am Ruto's spanner boy

    Eddie Butita

  4. PREMIUM Revealed: Mombasa MCAs rejected proposals to ban muguka

    Muguka

  5. PREMIUM Ruto jet: The Dubai link

    US trip