Super clash of the big cats

Two-time champions Cheetahs and Lions have made tactical changes ahead of their Rugby Super Series final clash today from 4pm at the RFUEA ground, in Nairobi.

Lion’s head coach Oliver Mang’eni, though, has opted for minimal changes, putting his trust in the side that stunned Buffaloes 20-5 in their preliminary round encounter in Kakamega.

Emmanuel Silungi takes over from Collins Kabayo, who drops to the bench at second row while Bob Muhati takes up the inside centre position replacing Charles Twandam, who moves to outside centre replacing Kennedy Claude.

However, Cheetahs coach Lawrence Buyachi has made seven changes, replacing Kevin Kiget and Brian Onyango with Francis Atiti and Desterious Ifedha as props.

Clinton Odhiambo replaces Barry Opondo as second row where he will partner with Tyson Okoth while Elkeans Musonye returns to replace Nelson Tengeye at number eight.

Seasoned former international Samson Onsomu takes charge at scrum-half, replacing youngster James Muthoni while Kenya Under-20 Philip Okeyo comes in for Javan Okwaro at centre where he will be paired with Tyson Maina.

Beldad Ogeta comes to the left wing instead of Alvin Khavoli’s while Dennis Abukuse will operate from right.

Lions, who have won the title once, are keen on gaining revenge on Cheetahs who beat them 18-16 a fortnight ago.

Lions won the title last in 2008 while Cheetahs clinched the second and fourth edition in 2004 and 2006 respectively.

Mang’eni said that his boys are yearning for revenge, having amended the mistakes they committed in their loss to Cheetahs in the series opener.

“We were lethargic and slow in reaction. More so, we didn’t take one-on-one tackles,” said Mang’eni.

Mang’eni reckoned one doesn’t change a winning outfit after he opted for minimal and tactical changes to the squad.

“Claude was red carded in our last match hence his replacement while Silungi’s return is tactical owing to his strong presence in the scrum,” said Mang’eni.

Buyachi expects quite a competitive and entertaining match of direct and running rugby.

"Cat fights are always vicious. We we shall be out to do what we are known for - play good rugby," said Buyachi.

He said he had made several changes after resting most of his players in their previous match, having already qualified for the final.

"We wanted freshness in the final match and more so give all the players some airtime," explained Buyachi.

Seasoned referee Constant Cap will be in charge of the duel assisted by Duncan Kioko and Kevin Wambugu.

