Kenya reach Africa Sevens semis

Kenya have squeezed into semi-finals of Africa Men’s Sevens on points difference after tying on sevens points with Zimbabwe and Madagascar at the end of Pool “A” matches in Kampala, Uganda on Sunday.

Holders Kenya finished second in the group with a +26 points difference after losing their last match 12-7 at the hands of Madagascar on a soggy pitch pounded by rains.

Shujaa will face Group “B” winners Uganda in the semi-finals slated for Sunday afternoon. The other semi-final will be between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The second and last day for the World Cup and Commonwealth Games qualifying tournament started five hours late at 1.00pm following heavy rains early on that rendered competition venue Kyadondo Rugby Grounds almost unplayable. The long break was taken for pitch maintenance.

Zimbabwe won the group with a +45 points difference, while Madagascar had a +6. The three sides won two matches and lost once each in the group.

Shujaa defeated Namibia 19-0 and Zimbabwe 24-19 in the first two matches before throwing the lead against Madagascar to lose 12-7.

Alvin “Buffa” Otieno scored Kenya’s only try in that match, which was converted by Anthony Omondi who had made a try-saving tackle to deny the Islanders.

Some good defending by Madagascar, a knock-on by Shujaa Captain Nelson Oyoo and a Herman Humwa sin-bin gave the Islanders a way back into the match. They scored two tries, one of them by R.Mickael, for the famous victory against the World Rugby Sevens Series core side.

Zimbabwe thrashed Madagascar 40-0 and Namibia 27-17 in other matches, while Madagascar’s other result was a 41-0 win against Namibia.