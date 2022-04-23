Kenya land in tricky Africa Sevens group in Uganda

Holders Kenya Shujaa are through to the group stage of the 2022 Africa Sevens after humbling Senegal 19-0 Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala, Uganda on Saturday.

Shujaa, who are seeded top in this competition after defeating Uganda 29-0 in the final when it was last held in 2019, floored bottom seeds Senegal with a brace of tries from Bush Mwale while Herman Humwa contributed one try.

Anthony Omondi made two conversions. Kenya mauled the Senegalese 50-0 at the group stage during the last edition held in South Africa.

Coach Innocent Simiyu’s charges have landed in a tricky Pool “A” where they face Zimbabwe, Madagascar and Namibia for a semifinal berth.

Five-time champions Shujaa thrashed Madagascar 40-14 in 2020 Olympics qualifiers semi-finals when the two sides last met three years ago.

Three-time former champions Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are always remembered for nearly denying Kenya a spot in 2016 Olympics in which Dennis Ombachi scored the winning try at the death to spare Kenya the blushes.

Shujaa also triumphed 33-0 against Namibia the last time out at the Africa Sevens in 2019.

Shujaa will start their Pool “A” campaign with a clash against Zimbabwe at 1.40pm before taking on Namibia at 4.22pm. They will wind up their pool campaign with a clash against Madagascar at 10.06am Sunday morning.

Pool “B” comprises hosts Uganda, Burkina Faso, Zambia and Tunisia.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

First round results: