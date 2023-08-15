Kenya Lionesses player Olesia is dead

Local rugby has been thrown into mourning following the death of Kenya Lionesses lock Bernadette Olesia of Northern Suburbs Ladies Rugby.

A statement from her club Tuesday disclosed that Olesia passed on Tuesday at the Nairobi Women's Hospital where she was receiving treatment.

Bernadette worked at the Shamas Rugby Foundation and played her club rugby for Shamas Rugby Foundation and Northern Suburbs Ladies Team.

“We have lost a great player in Kenya women’s rugby fraternity,” said the statement from Northern Suburbs. “The team is in shock and mourns this great loss.”

"We have lost a great player in Kenya women's rugby fraternity," said the statement from Northern Suburbs. "The team is in shock and mourns this great loss."

"We extend our condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and team mates," said another statement from Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Northern Suburbs and KRU disclosed that information around Olesia’s funeral arrangements will be shared in subsequent communications.

Known as Berna by her folks, Olesia made her debut for the Kenya Lionesses in 2018 and has since made regular appearances for the national team.

She last appeared for Kenya Lionesses in May this year during the Rugby Africa Women’s Rugby Africa Cup championship in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

Kenya finished second behind South Africa in the championship after beating Madagascar and Cameroon 29-20 and 52-3 respectively before losing to South Africa 48-0.

South Africa qualified to compete in the Women’s World Rugby 15s Second Tie (WXV 2) this October, while Kenya qualified for the Women’s World Rugby 15s Third Tier (WXV 3) all set for October this year.

Olesia also had a short professional stint in South Africa where she played for Boland Cavaliers.

Kenya Lionesses head coach Dennis Mwanja described Olesia as a hard working, disciplined and eloquent player.