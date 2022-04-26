Kenya Lionesses chase World Cup Sevens ticket in Tunisia

Kenya Lionesses are hungry to reach their first-ever Rugby World Cup Sevens when they go hunting for the solitary ticket on offer at the Africa Women’s Sevens slated for April 29-30 in Jammeh, Tunisia.

Coach Dennis Mwanja's side is scheduled to fly to Tunisia on Wednesday, connecting via Doha, Qatar where they will link up with Japan-based Janet "Shebesh" Okello.

Ahead of departure from Nairobi, Lionesses Coach Mwanja said his squad was in high spirits.

"What is left only is to play. After watching our men's team Shujaa at the Africa Men's Sevens in Uganda, all eyes have now shifted to us. The girls are ready and hungry to play. We have the hunger to reach the World Cup like our men's team," said Mwanja.

In Tunisia, Kenya will battle for the crown against eight other countries.

Pool “A” comprises seven-time African champions and holders South Africa alongside Zimbabwe and Senegal.

The 2018 champions Kenya are in Pool “B” alongside tricky neighbours Uganda and Zambia, while Madagascar, Tunisia and Ghana are in Pool “C”.

The African tournament serves as a qualifying event for World Cup Sevens and Commonwealth Games.

Winners will join already qualified England, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, Fiji, Scotland and Sri Lanka at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England slated for July 28 to August 8 this year.

The winner or number two if South Africa wins the African crown will also reach World Cup Sevens.

South Africa are hosting the World Cup in September this year, so they have qualified automatically.

Squad