Kenya Lionesses begin quest for Rugby World Cup spot

Kenya Lionesses begin their quest for the elusive Rugby World Cup Sevens ticket in Jammel, Tunisia on Friday.

Nine nations at in the Tunisian town for the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens where they will not only be fighting for the continental crown but the sole tickets to this year’s World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.

South Africa as hosts have already qualified for the World Cup giving Kenya an excellent chance to book a place in their first appearance at the world finals.

Kenya Lionesses, under new coach Dennis Mwanja, tackle Zambia at 2:28pm (Kenyan time) before taking on neighbours Uganda at3:34pm in Pool “B” encounters.

The South Africans beat Kenya 17-12 at the 2017 Africa Women’s Sevens final in Monastir, Tunisia to clinch the one allotted continental slot for the 2018 World Cup.

“We are not in a tough pool. However, we cannot underrate anyone. We must put our best foot forward,” said Kenya captain Janet Okello.

In an earlier interview, Mwanja said the Lionesses were hungry to join their male counterparts at the World Cup Sevens slated for September 9 to 11 in Cape Town.

Kenya Lionesses squad:

Janet Okello (captain), Christabel Lindo, Grace Okulu, Linet Moraa, Stella Wafula, Leah Wambui, Judith Auma, Dorcas Sinaida, Sophie Ayieta, Terry Ayesa and Jean Bisela



Order of play Friday: