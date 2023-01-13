Kenya Cup: KCB, Oilers seek to extend unbeaten runs

Leaders KCB Rugby and Menengai Oilers will be favourites when they take on Mwamba and Blak Blad respectively as Kenya Cup enters the sixth round at various grounds countrywide on Saturday.

KCB, Menengai Oilers and Kabras Sugar are the only sides enjoying unbeaten runs this season.

The bankers, who top the standings with 25 points after five consecutive bonus points victories, are away to fourth placed Mwamba (14 points) at the Strathmore University’s Madaraka ground.

KCB beat Mwamba 39-30 last season, but Kulabu, who haven’t beaten the bankers in many seasons, will be out to end that poor record.

Both sides are coming from fruitful outings last weekend, with Mwamba rallying from 17-7 down to edge out Strathmore University Leos 27-20, while KCB beat Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 24-3.

KCB have made four changes bringing in Oscar Sarano to the starting lineup for Patrick Ouko.

Elvis Okusi has replaced Davis Chenge at second row where he will partner Martin Owillah.

Andrew Amonde, who is bereaved, will miss out at back-row with Steve Wamai playing alongside Peter Waitere.

Madaraka ground will host a double header with hosts Strathmore eyeing a good result against visiting Catholic University of Eastern Africa Monks.

Strathmore coach Lous Kisia has made a raft of changes ahead of the varsity derby, bringing in Raymond Chacha, Mazxell Atera and Arnold Omollo at front row, replacing Tony Amoya, Dennis Tubei and Andenya Nyadusi.

Menengai Oilers, who won the Nakuru Derby after edging rivals Nakuru 25-18 last weekend, are away to Blak Blad at the Kenyatta University grounds.

Gibson Weru’s Oilers are second in the log with 24 points from five wins followed by Kabras Sugar with 19 points, five better than Mwamba.

While victory for sixth-placed Blad Blad (nine points0 will move them further away from the relegation zone, Oilers dream of another bonus point to keep them in the play-off zone.

Oilers have a whole fresh front row where Francis Atiti, Coleman Were and Vincent Mwikali have been rested for Ken Masobo, Hillary Malwenyi and Destrious Ifedha respectively.

Elsewhere, Nakuru welcome defending champions Kabras Sugar to the Nakuru Athletic Club, Masinde Muliro take on Kenya Harlequin in Kakamega and Homeboyz host Mean Machine at the Jamhuri Park.