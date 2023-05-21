KCB down Nakuru to bag Great Rift 10s

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Sunday clinched the 2023 Great Rift 10-a-aside rugby tournament after they beat hosts Nakuru RFC 24-12 in the final at Nakuru Athletics Club.

The bankers scored their first try through Emmanuel Okoth which was converted by Isaac Njoroge, who was voted the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

KCB added their second try through Festus Shiasi, which was booted by Njoroge and moments later he scored a penalty conversion.

Related Moment of truth as Kenya battle Canda in relegation playoff final Rugby

Njoroge sealed the fate for the hosts when he drilled home a superb try which he easily converted.

Nakuru scored their first try through Samwel Mwaura, but it was not converted by James Macharia, who was voted as the Most Promising Player of the tournament.

Javan Otieno added the final try for Nakuru which was converted by Macharia.

The low-key tournament saw big boys Menengai Oilers, Mwamba, Strathmore, Homeboyz, Impala and Nondies give the tournament a wide berth.

KCB head coach Curtis Olago admitted after the final they missed the stiff opposition from the big wigs.

“It is always good to play the hosts in the final but the lack of regular teams denied the tournament its shine,” said Olago.

Only seven teams out of the possible 32 took part in the two days tournament that was the curtain raiser for the Currie Cup tie between Kenya Simbas and Zimbabwe Goshawks, which the hosts won 48-7.

“Senior teams should not miss such tournaments as they are role models to upcoming players who look upon them to become the next stars. KCB participate in this tournament not only to win, but also to support the local talent and Nakuru RFC so that it could regain its past glory,” said Olago.

Nakuru captain Felix Okoth admitted KCB was a superior side in the tournament and deserved to win the cup.

“It is always painful to lose the final match before your home fans but that is the nature of any game and today KCB was the best and we congratulate them. We live to fight for another day,” said Okoth.

On their way to the final, KCB beat Kenya University Blak Blad 5-0 in the semis, while Nakuru overrun the University of Nairobi Mean Machine 24-7.