Moment of truth as Kenya battle Canda in relegation playoff final

Kenya Sevens kept their hopes of surviving relegation from the World Rugby Sevens Series when they qualified for the relegation play-off final at London Sevens on Sunday.

Kenya Sevens will now meet Canada in the play-off final at 6.56pm on Sunday.

Shujaa, who had the previous day downed Canada and Tonga, eased through despite losing to Uruguay 14-10 in their final group play-off duel.

Canada sealed their place in the final after thrashed Tonga 43-7 in their last duel.

Canada, Kenya and Uruguay finished with seven points each from two wins apiece, but superior point difference saw the Canadians and Kenyans go through.

Kenya had beaten Canada 24-19 and Tonga 38-26 on Saturday, while Uruguay edged out Tonga 15-12 before losing to Canada 21-19.

Shujaa and Uruguay match proved tense, but it’s the South Americans who took the lead at the stroke of half time when Bautista Basso beat the Kenyan defence.

Guillermo Lijtenstein added the extras to lead 7-0 at the break.

Everything seemed to fall in Shujaa’s favour but they easily lost their lineouts and set pieces with Uruguay cashing on it. Felipe Arcos Perez landed their second try as Lijtenstein converted to pull away 14-0.

Then Alvin Otieno stepped on his gas pedals from their own half, beating Uruguayan line of defence, and ran all the way for the posts.