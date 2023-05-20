Kenya Lionesses maul Madagascar in World Cup qualifier

Kenya Lionesses roared to a good start of their Women’s Rugby Africa Cup campaign, beating hosts Madagascar 29-20 Saturday at Andohatapenaka Stadium in Antananarivo.

Japan-based centre Grace Odhiambo and scrum-half Judith Akumu landed two tries apiece with fullback Ann Goretti adding a conversion. Kenya also benefited from a penalty try to lead 17-3 at the break.

South Africa mauled Cameroon 87-0 in the same championship that is doubling up as the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup Africa qualifier at the same venue.

Madagascar were quick off the blocks with ferocious attacks that resulted in a penalty that they put away to lead 3-0, but the Lionesses settled into the match to hit back with precision.

Some good offload saw Odhiambo break loose at the middle before landing at the far end.She then dummied Malagasy's defence to land her second try. Goretti missed the extras.

The Lionesses not only got a penalty try off the scrum in Malagasy’s 22 metres zone to lead 17-3 but also enjoyed a one-man advantage after one of their opponents was sin-binned.

Madagascar landed a converted try to trail 17-10 before Auma scored the first of her tries as the hosts turned on the screws for their second try. They inched closer 22-15 before Auma completed her brace as Goretti converted.

Lionesses stretched their lead to 29-15 before Madagascar pulled one but all was in vain.

Kenya Lionesses will take on South Africa on Wednesday at the same venue before wrapping up their campaign against Cameroon on May 28 in the round robin contest.

The winner will not only qualify for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup scheduled for England but also for the 2024 World Rugby Tier One Championships.

The second-placed team will qualify for the World Rugby Tier Three Championship.

World Rugby has come up with four competitions to develop women’s 15s rugby around- the Six Nations, Tier One, Tier Two and Tier Three Championships.

Kenya Lionesses qualified for the Division One Championship after the won the Pool “B” competition, beating Uganda Lady Cranes 23-3 in the deciding match on November 2, last year in Kampala.