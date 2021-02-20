Kabras Sugar maul Quins to win Sisimka Cup

Kabras Sugar Captain Dan Sikuta (third right) and teammate Lawrence Buyachi lift Sisimka Charity Cup trophy

Kabras Sugar Captain Dan Sikuta (third right) and teammate Lawrence Buyachi lift Sisimka Charity Cup trophy after beating Kenya Harlequins 29-10 in a match played at Nyayo National Stadium on February 20, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The curtain-raiser for the 2021 Kenya Cup season, played without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, saw Quins take the lead through an Evin Asena penalty against the run of play after Kabras had camped in their half for nearly quarter an hour
  • Mzingaye Nyathi's Kabras capitalised on the two-man advantage to widen the gap to 19-3 through a Brian Juma try
  • Both sides exuded confidence ahead of Kenya Cup kick-off on February 27

Kabras Sugar Saturday hammered Kenya Harlequin 29-10 in Sisimka Charity Cup at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

