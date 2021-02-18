Zimbabwean Nyathi dreams big ahead of Kabras Sugar adventure

Former Zimbabwe international Mzingaye Nyathi is out to transform former Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar into an all-round winning outfit.

Nyathi, who took charge at Kabras Sugar in October last year at the height of Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, promised to "leave no stone unturned" in pursuit of greatness but hastened that his intentions are not to overhaul what his predecessors left.

“I am not here to change anything but add to what is already in place. It’s all about value addition at the end of the day. My contribution to the work that has been done is to enhance it,” said Nyathi, who replaced South African Henley Du Plessis.

Kabras Sugar Rugby team head coach Mzingaye Nyathi during an interview with Nation Sport at Moi Showground, Kakamega on February 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

‘’I just want to break down all the different phases of the game. I won’t throw the vehicle away but ensure that all the parts are well greased and the engine is fresh for the next journey,” said Nyathi, who hanged up his boots in 2004 after achieving 14 international caps with Zimbabwe’s Sables.

Just like any other coach, Nyathi, who was impressed with Kabras Sugar players’ well-conditioning when he took charge, said he will be under pressure to crack the code and deliver Kenya Cup back to Western Kenya with the team.

“If I contextually look at the Kenyan clubs landscape, Kabras has been so close to winning Kenya Cup," noted Nyathi. “But the question of why they haven’t is what we have tried to answer.”

Dan Sikuta holds a rugby ball as the Kabras Sugar Rugby team pose for a group photo in their new Macron home kit at Moi Showground Kakamega on February 18, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Nyathi noted that as much as people can talk about the administrative point of view, club culture and coaching point of view, it’s his belief that the players’ experience has been left out.

“We can come up with grand plans detailing the big things we want to achieve and target but at the end of the day we don’t get to the field with players. If we don’t find out what is happening with the players then we shall miss something,” explained Nyathi.

Kabras Sugar head coach Mzingaye Nyathi (left) and assistant coach Jerome Muller take a selfie with players during an interview with Nation Sport at Moi Showground Kakamega on February 18, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Nyathi explained that Covid-19 break has been a blessing in disguise since it has allowed him and the management at Kabras to take time to engage the players and know what they need.

“One big thing that has come out through our interaction is the mental space. Players are the ones that are under more pressure than the coaches to deliver because they are the ones who put their body on the line on the field of play,” said Nyathi, who advised Kenyan clubs to consider bringing in mental coaches.

Since getting on board, Nyathi said that he has also focused on strength and conditioning program that was initially effected in small groups owing to Ciovid-19.

“I just broke down what the players have been doing as I got to know what worked and what hasn’t and where the club is positioned now,” said Nyathi adding he will endeavor to blend the young and experience for the required results.

“You can’t take away experience from the players who have been there and seen everything and the excitement of the new players that are coming into the club.

"That young player running next to a player, who has represented Kenya before can only inspire him to work harder,” said Nyathi adding that one never knows where the next player to play for the national team will come from.

Kabras Sugar Rugby team pose for a group photo in their new Macron home kit at Moi Showground, Kakamega on February 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Nyathi said their Sisimuka Cup clash with Kenya Harlequin at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday will somewhat test his systems ahead of Kenya Cup kick-off on February 27.