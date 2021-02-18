Kabras Sugar Rugby team head coach Mzingaye Nyathi during an interview with Nation Sport 
Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Zimbabwean Nyathi dreams big ahead of Kabras Sugar adventure

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nyathi, who took charge at Kabras Sugar in October last year at the height of Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, promised to "leave no stone unturned" in pursuit of greatness
  • Nyathi explained that Covid-19 break has been a blessing in disguise since it has allowed him and the management at Kabras to take time to engage the players and know what they need
  • Since getting on board, Nyathi said that he has also focused on strength and conditioning program that was initially effected in small groups owing to Ciovid-19

Former Zimbabwe international Mzingaye Nyathi is out to transform former Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar into an all-round winning outfit.

