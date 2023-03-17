IAPS Kenya Under-13 jet out for Rosslyn Sevens in England

The International Association of Preparatory Schools (IAPS) Kenya Under-13 Sevens team will watch England battle Ireland in the Six Nations Championship at the Coventry Stadium on Saturday.

The ecstatic team that left the country Friday morning will then take part in the Rosslyn Park National Schools Sevens slated for March 23, this year in England.

Ireland, who are yet to concede top the championship with 19 points from four wins while England are placed fourth with 10 points from two wins and two losses.

The Six Nation Championship ends Saturday where Scotland play Italy with France taking on Wales.

Head Coach Jim Ross said getting to watch such high profile matches will bring out the best in his talented group of 12 boys from the 10 IAPS schools.

Besides getting to watch the Six Nations duel and the Rosslyn Park Sevens, a number of build-up matches have been lined up for the youngsters.

“This is an exciting opportunity for these players to display what they can do on an international stage,“ said Ross, adding that such tours form a good foundation for age grade development.

The team that is captained by Teshen Waire has Sotei Lopokoyit, son of former Mean Machine and Kenya centre Andrew Lopokoiyit and Ogwe Ng’ong’a whose father, Edwin, featured for Lenana School, Mean Machine, Kenya and English club side Blackheath RFC.

This team has in previous years produced players who have gone on to play representative rugby for Kenya including Michele Brighetti, Dominic Coulson, Mark Mutuku, Jeff Mutuku, Owain Ashley, George Kyriazi and Joshua Weru.

Coulson featured for Kenya Simbas and Kenya Sevens while Weru was in Kenya Simbas’ 2023 Rugby World Cup Final Qualification Tournament in France in November last year in Dubai.

Also travelling with the team as part of the coaching staff is internationally capped scrum half Michael Wanjala who currently plays for former Kenya Cup champions KCB.

The Rosslyn Park National Schools Sevens tournament has evolved into the world’s largest rugby tournament with over 10,000 boys and girls aged 11 to 18 competing annually.

IAPS Kenya are in Pool 'E' of the National 7s Preparatory Schools category alongside Beaudesert Park, Brighton College, Lord Landsworth College, Mill Hill & Belmont and Sedbergh Prep.

The team is due back in the country on March 25.

Squad

Teshen Waire (The Banda, Captain), Sotei Lopokoiyit (Brookehouse, Vice-Captain), Ogwe Ng’ong’a (The Banda), Nathan Van Aswegen (The Banda), Toby Glen (The Banda), Jack Foxton (Pembroke House), Archie Camm (Pembroke House), Lionel Lawrence (Pembroke House), Essein Lewis (BGE), Nana Epoku Nyame (Peponi House), Jayden Collis (Kenton College), Zachary Rusagara (Kenton College)

Technical bench

Head Coach: Jim Ross (Peponi House),