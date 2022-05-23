How much will the National Sevens Series winners get?

Gaming company Betsafe Kenya has now unveiled Sh5.95 million as prize money for this year’s National Sevens Series that got underway last weekend with the Kabeberi Sevens.

Making the announcement during the Kabeberi Seven, Betsafe Managing Director Victor Sudi said the overall winners of the six-leg Series will take home Sh500,000.

The first and second runners up will receive Sh300,000 and Sh100,000 respectively.

Sudi explained that Betsafe has handed Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Sh1 million and Sh500,000 for each for the hosting clubs to help them in the organisation and management of the Series.

The winners of each leg will pocket Sh100,000 while second and third place teams will receive Sh50,000 and Sh25,000 respectively.

The National Sevens Series, which was not held in 2020 and 2021 owing to Covid-19, resumed with the Series title holders KCB Rugby sealing their third Kabeberi Sevens victory after beating Strathmore Leos 12-10 on Sunday at the RFUEA ground.

Menengai Oilers crushed Homeboyz 26-5 to finish third.

Sudi noted the importance of promoting rugby at the club level to sustain the pool of players available for the national teams.

“The most important thing for us is that sevens rugby is back after two years. We decided to partner with the Kenya Rugby Union and hosting clubs so that we can further develop talent that feeds into the national teams,” said Sudi.

Sudi, who is also a former Kenya Simba and Kenya Sevens international, signed the partnership deal with KRU director Peris Mukoko on the sidelines of the Kabeberi Sevens.

Mukoko said the sponsorship will go a long way in creating good working conditions for the teams and the union.

“This is a good gesture and I hope Betsafe has opened the door for other sponsors to come on board and support sevens rugby,” said Mukoko.

Kabeberi Sevens now paves the way for the Christie Sevens to be held this weekend at the RFUEA.

The Series will take a break for the Currie Cup before resuming with the Driftwood Sevens on June 18 to 19 in Mombasa , ollowed by Dala Sevens on July 2 to 3 in Kisumu, and Prinsloo Sevens on July 9 to 10 in Nakuru.