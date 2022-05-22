Kabeberi Sevens: KCB, Strathmore clash in final

KCB Rugby and Strathmore Leos will face off in the Kabeberi Sevens final.

The bankers edged out a battling Menengai Oilers 17-12 to set up the Leos, who beat Homeboyz 15-10 in thrilling semi-finals at the RFUEA Sunday.

Jacob Ojee and Elphas Andunga touched down a try each as Levy Amunga made one conversion to put KCB 12-0 ahead.

Then Tyson Maina brought Oilers back to the game with a try as they trailed 12-5 at the break.

Michael Wanjala broke the Oilers' defence to land a try to stretch KCB's lead to 17-5. Dennis Abukuse would convert his own try, but it was too little too late for the Oilers to overturn the deficit.

The second semi was a game of two halves as Festus Safari and Brason Madegu put Strathmore 10-0 up at the break before Brian Mutugi and John Kibii struck to level for Homeboyz 10-10.

The Leos would roar in the dying minutes with a good flow before George Ooro rounded up the Deejays' defence to land as the full time whistle blew.