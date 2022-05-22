Kabeberi Sevens: KCB, Strathmore clash in final
KCB Rugby and Strathmore Leos will face off in the Kabeberi Sevens final.
The bankers edged out a battling Menengai Oilers 17-12 to set up the Leos, who beat Homeboyz 15-10 in thrilling semi-finals at the RFUEA Sunday.
Jacob Ojee and Elphas Andunga touched down a try each as Levy Amunga made one conversion to put KCB 12-0 ahead.
Then Tyson Maina brought Oilers back to the game with a try as they trailed 12-5 at the break.
Michael Wanjala broke the Oilers' defence to land a try to stretch KCB's lead to 17-5. Dennis Abukuse would convert his own try, but it was too little too late for the Oilers to overturn the deficit.
The second semi was a game of two halves as Festus Safari and Brason Madegu put Strathmore 10-0 up at the break before Brian Mutugi and John Kibii struck to level for Homeboyz 10-10.
The Leos would roar in the dying minutes with a good flow before George Ooro rounded up the Deejays' defence to land as the full time whistle blew.
Meanwhile, Nakuru stunned Mwamba 15-12 to win the women's Kabeberi Sevens.