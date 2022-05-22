KCB crowned Kabeberi Sevens winners

KCB Rugby Sunday exhibited great composure to beat Strathmore Leos 12-10 and lift this year's Kabeberi Sevens title at the RFUEA grounds in Nairobi.

It was a game of two halves as Levy Amunga converted Bob Muhati and Jacob Ojee's tries for KCB to lead 12-0 at the break.

The Leos would turn on the style in the battle of the Lions with Branson Madigu and Philemon Olang hitting back with a try each, but fell short in the end due to missed conversions.

"Composure and good management are what worked for us as we weathered their (Leos) comeback," said KCB coach Dennis "Ironman" Mwanja.

Strathmore Leos fly-half Stephen Osumba reacts after their defeat to KCB in the Kabeberi Sevens final at RFUEA grounds on May 22, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Strathmore Leos coach Louis Kisia was graceful in defeat, saying his charges allowed KCB to have possession for long in the first half.

"The defence got tired and that is what bogged us down, but kudos to my players who outdid themselves to reach the final," said Kisia, adding that the failed conversions also cost them the duel.

"Sevens Series is a marathon and I won't let this loss take it away from the boys, who performed well."

Menengai Oilers crushed Homeboyz 26-5 to finish third in the opening leg of the 2022 National Sevens Series.

Nakuru players celebrate after winning the women's Kabeberi Sevens title at RFUEA ground on May 22, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

In the semis, KCB edged out a battling Menengai Oilers 17-12 to set up the Leos, who beat Homeboyz 15-10 in the other last four clash.

Jacob Ojee and Elphas Andunga touched down a try each as Levy Amunga made one conversion to put KCB 12-0 up.

Then Tyson Maina brought the Oilers back to the game with a try as they trailed 12-5 at the break.

Michael Wanjala broke the Oilers' defence to land a try to stretch KCB's lead to 17-5. Dennis Abukuse would convert his own try, but it was too little too late for the Oilers to overturn the deficit.

The second semi was a game of two halves as Festus Safari and Madigu put Strathmore 10-0 up at the break before Brian Mutugi and John Kibii struck to level for Homeboyz 10-10.

The Leos would roar in the dying minutes with a good flow before George Ooro rounded up the Deejays' defence to land as the full time whistle blew.

Mwamba beat Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology 24-5 to finish fifth, while Nondies won the 13th place final after beating Impala Saracens 14-12.