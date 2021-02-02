Homeboyz hopeful despite loss of coach, players

Homeboyz Rugby Club may be down, but they are certainly not out as they prepare for the new season.

The Deejays have lost four key players; forwards Joshua Chisanga, Emmanuel Mavala and Philip Ikambili as well as kicker Evin Asena, who have decamped to Kenya Harlequin.

And to make matters worse, their South African coach, Jason Hector, who left the country when the government announced Covid-19 lockdown in March last year, has not returned. Apparently, Hector has already secured another job in his home country.

The club’s chairman, Mike Rabar and coach Simon Odongo believe that the remaining players are capable of rising up to the occasion to stage a competitive display.

“We have a pool of close to 200 of players and I think it gives the young players a stage to rise,” said Rabar, adding that they played their last six matches of the regular 2019/2020 season without the players who have left.

Homeboyz finished third with 66 points during the 2019/2020 regular season, before the Covid-19 lockdown halted the playoffs. No winner was declared during the season.

The 2020 Kenya Cup season is to start February 27, but Rabar said it’s unlikely the league will commence because clubs have not been given a leeway by the government to start contact training.

“Most teams have adapted individualised training that comprises strength and conditioning and gym sessions,” said Rabar, hinting that they will still require Hector back.

“Definitely, we have been destabilised especially after losing such calibre of players. It will push us a few steps back but we shall rise stronger,” said Odongo, adding that the challenge will be how the rest of the players will step up.

Odongo said the structures Hector helped put in place are still strong and in use.

“We should pick up where we left from last season comfortably,” said Odongo.

“We shall aim to be consistent as we did last season and reach the semi-finals.”

Homeboyz have managed to recruit only one player, back-row Lewis Ochieng from Nondescripts, but Odongo has targeted a few players for promotion from the Eric Shirley Shield side.

They are Kenya Under-20 internationals fly-half Arnold Onyere and back-row Ronald Ngaira. Also set for promotion to the first team is winger Pius Odera of Upper Hill School.

Odongo said they have been facing challenges of numbers since not all players are back for the strength and conditioning sessions.

“Most ventured into other things with play having been suspended. You can’t really call them for nothing especially no clear Covid-19 guidelines,” said Odongo, adding that funding would have become a big burden.



