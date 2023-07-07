Government will fully support you, Namwamba assures ‘Chipu’

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has assured Kenya’s “Chipu” of the government’s full support ahead of the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy that will be held in Nairobi from July 15 to 30.

Namwamba visited the team camp at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Friday in Nairobi where he gave Sh100,000 to clear the backlog of allowances.

The winner of the eight-nation second-tier World Rugby Under-20 Trophy will gain promotion to the top-tier, World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

Chipu are in Pool “B” that also contains continental champions Samoa (Oceania), Spain (Europe) and Hong Kong (Asia).

Pool “A” has Scotland (relegated from top-tier in 2019) and continental champions Zimbabwe (Africa), USA (North America) and Uruguay (South America).

“I’m delighted to join the team and offer my full support and that of the ministry to you and the entire Kenya Rugby Union organisation,” said Namwamba as he disclosed that President William Ruto would find time to watch some Chipu matches.

Meanwhile, SportPesa National Sevens Circuit moves to Mombasa this weekend for the second leg, the Driftwood Sevens, at Mombasa Sports Club.

Top seeds KCB, who won the opening round of the series, Dala Sevens last weekend, will open their campaign against Nondescripts in Pool “A” as Driftwood Sevens reigning champions Mwamba face Division II winners Kabarak University in a Pool “D”.

Driftwood Sevens groups:

Group «A» KCB, Nakuru, Nondescripts, Blak Blad

Group «B» Kabras Sugar, Homeboyz, Kisumu, Mombasa

Group «C» Strathmore Leos, Menengai Oilers, Catholic Monks, Masinde Muliro