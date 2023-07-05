Olago names Chipu squad for World Rugby Under-20 Trophy

Six players will make their debut for Kenya Chipu at the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy scheduled for July 15 to July 30 this year at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Head coach Curtis Olago picked England-based fly-half Spencer Davies Spencer and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology’s (Mmust) second row Andycole Omollo in his squad of 28 players for the global junior assignment.

Chipu will take on Hong Kong China, Samoa and Spain in Pool “B” while Scotland, Uruguay, United States of America and Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Cup champion Zimbabwe will battle in Pool “A.”

The six players were not in the Chipu squad that lost to Zimbabwe 28-7 in the final of the Barthes Cup on April 30 this year at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The other newbie joining the six-foot tall Omollo, who missed Barthes Cup owing to an injury, is Vincent Ochieng Omondi from Kenya Harlequin. The pair will team up with Stanslaus Shikoli of Strathmore Leos at second row.

Davies will partner with Daystar Falcons' Eddy Wambugu at fly-half while Nathan Tsindoli from Daystar Falcons will make his first show for Chipu at backrow.

Also for their maiden junior caps are centre Alvin Kalori from Kisumu and Kabras Sugar’s James Olela.

“It’s good to see Tsindoli, Omollo and Omindi back after they missed Barthes Cup with injuries. We are lucky to be joined by Spencer,“ said Olago, adding that his team is better and well prepared than when they were at Barthes Cup.

“Our physicality during the Barthes Cup was wanting and we didn’t defend well even though our attack was good,” said Olago noting that his players have worked hard over the last six weeks.

Olago thanked Kabras Rugby coach Carlos Katwa and South Africa's Stormers coach Labib Levi, who came in to help in training his players.

“What we are sure about is that we are going to play a good game by bringing in style that has Kenyan flavour,” said Olago.

“These are some of the world’s best sides but we have covered a lot of ground within a short time and we are good to face the competition that is coming,” added Olago.

Olago acknowledged that the competition at World Rugby Under-20 Trophy is another level but said Chipu are ready to unleash its own brand of rugby.

Spencer and Omollo said that playing at home and for Chipu for the first time is a massive privilege and an added advantage to the team.

“I don’t take this opportunity lightly since it’s a huge honour and I am going to give it my 100 percent...the camp is fantastic and we are going to make a statement, not just participate," said Spencer, who is looking forward to joining the London School of Economics.

Omollo said they are ready to implement what they learned in camp and give their opponents a run for their money.

"A lot has changed with great bonding unlike before Barthes Cup, we know each other and how we play," said Omollo.

Squad

Props: Geylord Ngasi (Daystar Falcons), Raymond Chacha (Strathmore Leos), Brian Makaya (Mean Machine), Wickliffe Otieno Ohutu (Daystar Falcons), Dennis Kisingú (Strathmore Leos)

Hookers: George Otieno (Shamas), Mike Oduor (Daystar Falcons), Jeremy Odhiambo (Catholic Monks)

Secondrow: Andycole Omollo (Masinde Muliro), Stanslaus Shikoli (Strathmore Leos), Vincent Ochieng Omondi (Kenya Harlequin)

Backrows: James Tsinalo Asanga (Menengai Oilers), Iddo Kuto (Kenya Harlequin), Jacktone Omondi (Kabras Sugar), Laban Kipsang (Kenya Harlequin), Nathan Tsindoli (Daystar Falcons)

Scrum-halves: Patrick Wainaina (Kenya Harlequin), Brian Mwendwa (Strathmore Leos), Zephenes Obwanga (Catholic Monks)

Fly-halves: Eddy Wambugu (Daystar Falcons), Spencer Davis (Bryanston School, England)

Centres: Felix Chacha (Mwamba), Michael Wamalwa (KCB), Alvin Kalori (Kisumu)