Ex-Kenya international Collins Injera lands new role

Former Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas utility back Collins Injera has joined the Mwamba Rugby Club technical bench.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, the club’s Director of Rugby, Fahad Mohamed said that the celebrated star will be their defence and attack coach.

The 36-year-old former Mwamba star will work with Peter Kepher, who takes a new role as skills and development coach.

Injera is the second highest try scorer in the World Rugby Sevens Series with 279 tries.

Mohamed disclosed on the club’s Facebook page that the duo will serve as assistant coaches to the head coach, who will be announced later.

“We are happy to have Collins join the team. He has been a quality player for club and country and no doubt he will be a huge asset to our technical bench,” Mohammed said.

“He is a club man through and through and he is happy to continue working with us.”

Injera welcomed his appointment saying that he looks forward to working with the rest of the technical unit and the playing staff.

“I am excited to start working with Peter and the rest of the staff. I join Mwamba in its rebuilding journey and I have faith we shall succeed,” explained Injera, noting that the current squad is made up of young, hungry and good quality players, who are eager to learn and improve.

Perhaps Injera’s immediate task is to prepare the team for the National Sevens Circuit upon the completion of the 15s rugby season on Saturday.

Injera is fresh from being inducted to the Hall of Fame in Fiji and Melrose, Scotland that hosts the oldest sevens rugby tournament in the world.

Mwamba, the 1983 Kenya Cup champions, finished eighth at the just ended Kenya Cup season.