Ex-Kenya 7s star Olaba appeals six-year sentence

Ex-rugby player Alex Olaba appearing before a Milimani Court on May 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Olaba through Lawyer Cliff Oduk is asking the High Court to quash the six-year jail term for the offence to kill a witness identified as K.A and the two years jail term for defeating justice

Former Kenya Sevens player Alex Olaba has challenged a six-year jail term imposed on him by a city court magistrate for threatening to kill a key witness in a rape case against him.

Olaba through Lawyer Cliff Oduk is asking the High Court to quash the six-year jail term for the offence to kill a witness identified as K.A and the two years jail term for defeating justice. 

More to follow...

