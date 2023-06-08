Ex-Kenya 7s star Olaba appeals six-year sentence
What you need to know:
- Olaba through Lawyer Cliff Oduk is asking the High Court to quash the six-year jail term for the offence to kill a witness identified as K.A and the two years jail term for defeating justice
Former Kenya Sevens player Alex Olaba has challenged a six-year jail term imposed on him by a city court magistrate for threatening to kill a key witness in a rape case against him.
More to follow...