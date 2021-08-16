Eleven changes as Kenya Lionesses eye revenge against SA

Kenya Lionesses

Part of the action between Kenya and South Africa during their test match tellenbosch on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Commenting on the changes made on the Lionesses side, Ocholla said, “It will be exciting to see the Sevens players coming in. They are a bit more experienced and understand the test matches environment much better.” 
  • Nyambura will captain the Lionesses who conceded12 unanswered tries. Africa’s number two ranked side is using this test series as a build-up for their Rugby World Cup Repechage qualification match against Colombia set for August 25 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

National 15s women's rugby team assistant coach Mitch Ocholla has made 11 changes to the team that lost 66-0 in the first test match against hosts South Africa ahead of their second clash in Stellenbosch on Monday at 4pm.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.