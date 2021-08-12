South Africa humiliate Kenya Lionesses in friendly

Kenya Lionesses

Kenya Lionesses' Veronica Wanjiku spreads the ball against Madagascar during their Test Rugby match at Nyayo National Stadium, on July 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Coach Stanley Raubenheimer's South Africa scored 12 unanswered tries.
  • The Lionesses were destabilised by two early tries inside the opening 12 minutes from Zintle Mpupha.

Kenya’s national 15-a-side women rugby team slumped to their heaviest loss in history, falling 66-0 to South Africa in their first test match at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Thursday.

