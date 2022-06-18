Driftwood Sevens: Strathmore Leos, KCB renew rivalry in quarters

Series leaders Strathmore Leos and defending champions KCB Rugby will clash in the quarter-final of Driftwood Sevens, the third leg of the National Sevens Series at Mombasa Sports Club on Saturday.

The potentially crispy clash is a repeat of the first two legs of the series finals-Kabeberi Sevens and Christie Sevens-where the two emerging giants turned the tables on each other.

KCB Rugby exhibited great composure to beat Strathmore Leos 12-10 and lift this year's Kabeberi Sevens title at RFUEA ground on May 22.

It was the time for the Leos to roar at Christie Sevens where they edged out the bankers 25-10 to lift the Christies trophy at the RFUEA grounds on May 29.

The cats will go for each other’s jugular at 10.40am, which will be the third quarter-final of the morning.

It’s at the 2019 Driftwoods Sevens where KCB beat Impala Saracens 26-21 to not only win the final but also claim the Series title.

Homeboyz and Kabras Sugar will open the main Cup quarter-final at 10am before paving way for the Mwamba and Kenya Harlequin clash at 10.20am.

Menengai Oilers will face Nondescripts at 11am in the last Cup quarter-final duel.

Strathmore Leos launched their Pool “A” campaign strongly, beating hosts Mombasa 29-0 but would then falter to lose to Homeboyz 17-14 before recovering to plummet Impala Saracens 50-0.

The Leos finished second in the pool as Homeboyz topped after whipping Mombasa 24-7 and Impala 10-5 respectively.

KCB were unassailable in Pool “B” where they clumped down South Coast Pirates 51-0 before beating Daystar Falcons 15-0. The bankers then shared the spoils with Kabras Sugar 12-12 in their last pool outing.

Kabras Sugar had done enough to seal their place in the Cup quarters after they had beaten Pirates and Falcons 22-5 and 28-0 respectively.

Pool “C” also produced interesting results. Oilers beat Quins 12-5 and Blak Blad from the University of Nairobi 28-0 before sharing the spoils with Nakuru 5-5. Quins had beaten Nakuru 17-0 and Blak Blad 31-0, a feat that saw them reach the main Cup.

Main Cup quarter-final pairings

Homeboyz v Kabras Sugar (10am)

Mwamba v Quins (10.20am)

KCB v Strathmore Leos (10.40am)