Chipu face Zimbabwe in fifth place play-off at Nyayo

Kenya hope to exact revenge on Zimbabwe's Junior Sables when they meet in the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy play-off for fifth place at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.



Head coach Curtis Olago looks forward to another fluid defence and attack as they look to avenge the 28-7 loss at the hands of Junior Sables during the Africa Rugby Barthes Trophy final on April 30.

Olago has kept faith in the side that beat Hong Kong China 22-16 on Tuesday in their last Pool “B” duel, only effecting one change beside positional shifts.

Raphael Wanga returns to take over Alvin Mwambur’s place at the midfield where he will partner captain Mike Wamalwa. Mwamburi moves to the wing, replacing James Olela, who shifts to fullback.

Faran Juma, who was the last man against Hong Kong China, takes up the fly-half position, relegating Eddy Wambugu to the bench.

Zephenes Obwanga comes to the bench replacing Brian Mwendwa, who won’t play on Sunday.

"We just need to be patient in defence, execute our exit plan well and take their opportunities in attack to the maximum," said Olago.

Olago said that the Sables are a good side and came well prepared for this tournament.

The Kenyan coach believes his charges have improved with every match and hopes to end the tournament on a high.

"The boys are ready to make amends because they all know what happened at the Barthes Trophy,” said Olago.

Junior Sables head coach Shaun De Souza has made several changes to the side that beat United States of America 38-37 in their last Pool “A” match on Tuesday.

De Souza has preferred Bryan Chiang at hooker instead of Takudzwa Zvomunya, who won’t be available for the duel.

Tanaka Gondomukandapi, who came off the bench, starts at second row as Leo Matendi, who played at the position against USA, moves to the blindside.

Matendi takes over from Tanaka Ndoro, who will come off the bench while Brendan Marume will play at fly-half in place of Benoni Nhekairo.

Alex Nyamuda, who has replaced Tanaka Chinyanga, will partner with Dion Khumalo in midfield. Chinyanga drops to the bench.

Munotida Marimirofa comes in for Brendan Jameson at the wing.

Meanwhile, Spain, the 2016 champions, take on the 2008 titleholders Uruguay in the final with both sides boasting of unbeaten runs from their respective pools.

At stake for the winner is promotion to next year’s World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

Scotland, who were relegated from the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2019, had their hopes of promotion cut short after they lost to Uruguay 37-26 in their last Pool "A" battle on Tuesday.