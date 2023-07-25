Kenya down Hong Kong in World Rugby U-20 Trophy

Tight-head Mike Oduor Tuesday landed a brace of tries as Kenya's Chipu unleashed astute defence and attacking flair to beat Hong Kong China 22-16 in the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday.

It was a thrilling exchange of leads as the much improved Chipu led 15-10 at the break before winning their last Pool "B" to elicit celebrations.

Eighthman Jackton Omondi celebrated his 20th birthday by scoring one of Chipu's three tries.

Kenya's Laban Kipsang (right) celebrates with teammate Jacktone Omondi after their win against Hong Kong-China during their World Rugby Under 20 Trophy match on July 25, 2023 at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Chipu, who had suffered a 48-18 defeat at the hands of Spain and 24-25 to Samoa, finished third in the Pool with five points from a win and two loses.

Chipu will now face Zimbabwe Junior Sables in the play-off for fifth on Sunday when the championship comes to an end.

Zimbabwe withstood a battle of nerves as they rallied from 14-0 down to led 16-14 at the drinks, before beating United States of America 38-37 in their last Pool "A" duel.

The USA will now face Hong Kong China in the play-off for seventh place on Sunday.

Chipu scored three tries, two conversions and a penalty to overwhelm Hong Kong China, who managed one converted try and three penalties.

Oduor landed two tries with birthday boy Omondi landing one. Fly-half Eddy Wambugu added the extras for Chipu.

Eighthman Tyler McNutt scored Hong Kong's try, while fullback Dylan McCann made their conversations. Chipu coach Curtis Olago said they had looked forward to playing well defensively and attacking wise.

"We are not looking at the results here but our improvement in terms of growth of the game and structures. The results are a bonus," said Olago.

"Good job from the boys and the technical bench," said Olago, who called on his charges to continue grinding and working hard as they prepare to take on Zimbabwe.

"Work doesn't stop today but I am happy we have started getting something right," said Olago, adding that it's a journey that his players know.

Olago said their duel against Zimbabwe will revive memories of their Africa Rugby Barthes Trophy final on April 30 this year at the same venue.

The Junior Sables won 28-7 to retain the trophy.

"They are a good side and had prepared well for this tournament. We just need to play well in defence and attack," said Olago.

Hong Kong coach Logan Asplin hailed Kenya for their good game and deserved victory.

"Chipu defence was outstanding and they knew when to be patient and take their opportunities to the maximum," said Asplin.

Spain were to play on Samoa to decide Pool "B" winner, while Scotland was up against Uruguay to decide the Pool "A" winner.