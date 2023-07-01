Big guns ease into Dala 7s quarters

Powerhouses KCB Rugby, Menengai Oilers, Strathmore University Leos and Homeboyz are through to Dala Sevens Cup quarter-finals after their sterling performances on Saturday at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

Also to reach the Cup quarters in the opening leg of the National Sevens Circuit were Kabras Sugar, Kenya Harlequin and Mwamba.

In the Cup quarterfinals, Nakuru are paired against Quins at 10.40am with Mwamba taking on Kabras at 11am.

Strathmore will be up against Homeboyz at 11.20 with KCB facing the Oilers in another cracking quarter-final at 11.40am.

KCB, last year’s bronze medallists, kick-started their campaign by mauling Mombasa 36-0 before beating Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust) 22-7 in their Pool “B”.

The bankers would seal their place in the Cup quarters with a tight 12-7 victory against Kenya Harlequin, who also beat Mmust and Mombasa 21-17 and 17-5 to reach the last eight.

Strathmore Leos topped Pool “C” unscathed after they stunned Kabras Sugar 20-7 in the last pool outing even as both sailed through to the main event.

The Leos had earlier roared past the hosts Kisumu 17-5 before stopping Daystar University Falcons 22-5 while Kabras battled before edging out Falcons 21-19 before pipping Kisumu 27-5.

Menengai Oilers, the National Sevens series champions, managed a hard fought 19-14 win against Catholic University of East Africa Monks, before walloping Nondescripts 22-7 to stamp their authority.

Nakuru started their campaign with a 14-14 draw against Nondies before beating Monks 19-7.

Defending champion Homeboyz survived an early scare coming from 10-5 down to beat Makueni 12-10.

The Deejays would pick themselves up and show their incredible strength beating Western Bulls 36-12 in one of the high scoring games of the tournament. They would affirm their status thumping Mwamba 20-7 in their last Pool “A” outing.

Collated Day One results

Nakuru 14-14 Nondies, Oilers 19-14 Catholic Monks, Kenya Harlequin 21-17 MMUST, KCB 36-0 Mombasa, Kabras 21-19 Daystar, Strathmore 17-5 Kisumu, Mwamba 12-7 Western Bulls, Homeboyz 12-10 Makueni, Nakuru 19-7 Catholic Monks, Oilers 22-0 Nondies, Kenya Harlequin 17-5 Mombasa, KCB 22-7 MMUST,