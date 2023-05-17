Battle-weary Kenya Simbas prep for Zimbabwe

Kenya Simbas returned home early on Tuesday morning from their month-long sojourn in South Africa for the Currie Cup First Division, and just had hours of rest before hitting the training ground in preparations for their mouthwatering clash with Zimbabwe Goshawks beckons at the Nakuru Athletic Club (NAC) on Saturday.

This will be the first of their three Currie Cup home matches. Simbas had a five-match programme in South Africa, losing four, two by way of walk overs and winning one, before crossing the border to Windhoek where they played against home side Namibia.

The battle-weary Kenyan under South African coach Jerome Paarwater held a gym session Wednesday morning before taking to the NAC pitch to work out more sweat later in the day.

Simbas will be without Walter Okoth, who picked an ankle injury in an entertaining match against the Namibians last Saturday that the visitors narrowly lost 35-28.

However, Paarwater's men have been boosted by the additions of four players from Kenya Cup champions Kabras Suga, namely, Fijian-born Jone Kubu, Bryceson Adaka, Lamech Ambetsa and Eugene Sifuna.

"This game (against Zimbabwe) is ours. We ask fans to turn up in large numbers at Nakuru Athletic. We have it," said bullish KCB RFC's Samuel 'Tintin' Asati, who has been one of the star players for the Simbas side on tour.

The Simbas are using the Currre Cup as part of their preparations for 2027 Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya were based in Cape Town. They lost against table leaders EP Elephants 18-7, San Clemente Rhinos 33-22, Boland Cavaliers and defeated Border Bulldogs 30-26.

Simbas unfortunately give away wins to Boland Kavaliers and Leopards via walkovers after arriving for the two matches late.

Their opponents Zimbabwe on the other hand have lost all their six matches played. Simbas occupy position eight on seven points, while Goshawks sit last without a point.

Simbas and Zimbabwe will renew their rivalry from 4pm, after the first day of Great Rift 10-a-side at the same venue. Entry is Sh1,000.