All Blacks face France in heavyweight 2023 World Cup opener

Argentina's Santiago Carreras (centre) tackles New Zealand's Beauden Barrett.

Argentina's Santiago Carreras (centre) tackles New Zealand's Beauden Barrett during the 2020 Tri-Nations rugby match between the New Zealand and Argentina at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney on November 14, 2020. David Gray | AFP


Photo credit: David Gray | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The French can boast two wins over the triple world champions at the tournament - 43-31 in the 1999 semi-finals and 20-18 in the last eight in 2007.
  • Both games are regarded as modern classics.
  • In total, the 2023 World Cup features 48 matches and nine host cities -- Paris, Marseille, Nice, Lille, Toulouse, Lyon, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne and Nantes.

Paris

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Several arrested during raid at FC Barcelona

  2. Top guns struggling in KVF league

  3. Wazito pile more misery on Zoo FC

  4. F1 set to reject Bahrain vaccines offer

  5. PRIME Lawrence Juma: I don't regret leaving Gor Mahia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.