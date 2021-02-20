All Blacks legend Dan Carter retires

New Zealand's fly half Dan Carter kicks the ball during the final match of the 2015 Rugby World Cup between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham stadium, south west London, on October 31, 2015.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Carter has won two rugby World Cups with the All Blacks.
  • He is also a three-time world player of the year.

Wellington, New Zealand

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Odoh, Chinhoi share lead at Karen course

  2. Abdul Sidi: Top rally crew official Dhamu dies at home

  3. KPA teams begin new basketball league season with away wins

  4. PRIME Tougher test awaits Kenya Morans in Afrobasket finals

  5. Why Nakuru Rally success is a good lesson for upcoming events

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.