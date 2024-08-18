President Museveni officially opens East Africa Secondary School Games

In Mbale, Uganda

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has reiterated calls for the improvement of the welfare of citizens in the region through East African integration.

Speaking on Sunday during the opening ceremony of the 21st edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games at the Bukedea Comprehensive Stadium, President Museveni said sports will unify the region.

“The East African integration is more than just sports. It's fundamentally about securing our livelihoods,” he said.

The Ugandan Head of State further thanked the Speaker of the country's National Assembly Anita Among and the MP for Bukedea District Women Constituency for facilitating the construction of the Bukedea Comprehensive Sports Park.

President Museveni now becomes the first president to open the annual championships that were first held in Kenya in 2012.

Successful championship

With Uganda hosting the competition for a record seventh time, the country's Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang expressed confidence of a successful championship.

“On top of the schools, we must also thank the parents of these athletes as they put in a lot to ensure their children succeed in sports and academics. I would also like to appreciate the government ministries that played a big role in ensuring Uganda hosts these games,” said Ogwang, who served as the chairperson of the Local Organising Committee.

The annual championship has attracted more than 3,000 students from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

Schools will compete in football, volleyball, rugby sevens and 15s, basketball (5x5 and 3x3), racquet games, hockey, handball, netball, and athletics.

During last year’s games held in Huye, Rwanda, Ugandan schools emerged tops with 37 medals -17 gold,11 silver, and nine bronze. Kenya had a modest medal tally of 23 - eight gold, seven silver, and seven.