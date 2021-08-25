Powerlifter Wawira gets show on the road, track stars confident

Hellen Wawira

Team Kenya powerlifter Hellen Wawira "refuels" during training at the Tokyo International Forum on August 24, 2020.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wawira – Kenya’s flagbearer at Tuesday’s Games opening ceremony - is entered in the 41-kilogramme category of the powerlifting competition.
  • She held a morning training session at the competition venue earlier on Tuesday under the watchful eye of coaches Lena Nyaboke Marita, Joseph Ochieng and David Waore, and is oozing confidence ahead of competition, aiming at lifting 100 kilogrammes to get onto the medal bracket.

