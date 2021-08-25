Japan expands virus emergency after Paralympics open

Team Kenya parades through during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games at the National Stadium in Tokyo on August 24, 2021

What you need to know:

  • Eight more regions will be placed under the virus emergency already in force in 13 areas including Tokyo, with a provisional end-date of September 12.
  • The measure largely limits the sale of alcohol by restaurants and bars and asks them to close early, while urging the public to work from home and avoid non-urgent outings.
  • The government also plans to bring four other regions under a less strict measure.

