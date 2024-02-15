Perfect start for Jepkosgei as Pipeline tame Prisons

Kenya Pipeline Thursday came from a set down as they dispatched perennial rivals Kenya Prison 3-1(26-28,25-15,25,-20,25-11) in the women's Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at Malaba Stadium, Busia County.

The deserved win, saw the Oilers extend their lead on the log with 17 points from six matches, two ahead of KCB Women's Volleyball Team who beat Kenya Army 3-0(25-12,25-14,25-11) at the same venue.

Prisons remain third on the standings with 12 points from five matches.

It was a good welcome for former Kenyan International Esther Jepkosgei who was recently appointed Pipeline coach taking over from coach Paul Gitau who was asked to step down by Kenya Pipeline Company for alleged misconduct.

In other women's league results, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) beat Nairobi Prisons 3-1(25-17,25-23,17-25,25-18), as Kenya Army's search for a first win continued after they lost to KCB 3-0 (25-12,25-14,25-11).

Army are seventh, winless from three matches in the 12-team League.

In the men's league, Administration Police of Kenya (APK) beat Trailblazers 3-1( 23-25, 25-22,18-25, 22-25) to their first loss of the season.

Trailblazers had gone five matches unbeaten.

APK would later record a second win of the day after beating Western Prisons 3-1 (25-21,25-23,17-25,25-11).

At the same time, former champions and leaders General Services Unit (GSU) bagged two wins against Kenya Army 3-0( 25-17,25-21,25-22) and Mt Kenya Base Yetu 3-0 (25-14,25-19,25-14) to maintain their unbeaten run.

GSU lead the standings with 24 points from eight matches.

In other men's league results, Kenya Defence Forces overwhelmed Equity Bank 3-1(18-25, 26-24,26-24,25-23) and Western Prisons 3-0 (25-14,25-10,25-18).

Army recorded their first win after defeating Nairobi Prisons 3-1 (25-23, 25-20, 29-31,25-23).

Equity Bank later recovered from the KDF defeat to beat Rift Valley Prisons 3-0(25-20,25-11, 25-21).