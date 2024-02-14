Unbeaten Blazers face Prisons, GSU in tricky league matches

Trailblazers volleyball team's unbeaten run will be put to test when they face defending champions Kenya Prisons, former champions General Service Unit (GSU) and tricky Administration Police of Kenya(APK) in the third leg of the men's Kenya Volleyball Federation National League which gets underway at the Malaba Stadium, Busia County on Thursday.

Blazers, who are second on the log with 15 points from five matches, will take on fifth-placed APK in the first match on Thursday before they face-off with Kenya Prisons, who are third with 15 points from six outings, in the second fixture.

Blazers, who are coached by Geoffrey Omondi, will then wrap up the league outing with a clash against leaders GSU, who have 18 points from six matches, on Friday.

On form Blazers outside hitter Emmanuel Adams, who was instrumental as his team shocked Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 3-0 and Equity Bank 3-1 during the first leg in Mosoriot, Nandi County in November, said they have a mountain to climb but if they get the basics right, they can pull surprises.

"These are tough and tricky matches but we are determined to record good performance. We know that maximum points will put us in favourable position to qualify for the play-offs later in the year. We missed out on the play-offs slot last season but we are keen and hopeful that we will make a comeback this season. We have begun the league well and we hope it will end on a good note," said Adams.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus will not be overconfident ahead of their fixtures against Kenya Army, Mt Kenya Base Yetu and Blazers.

"We just want to maintain the unbeaten run and hopefully finish the regular league unbeaten. If we can collect all the nine points, the better for us," said Tarus.

At the bottom of the table, Kenya Army, Nyanza Prisons and Mombasa Prisons will be keen to collect their first wins of the season when they battle their respective opponents.

Nyanza and Mombasa are winless in four matches, while Army will be looking for a win after two losses.

Nyanza have a date with Nairobi Prisons, Kenya Prisons and GSU, while Mombasa will be up against Kenya Forest Service(KFS), Prisons Rift Valley and the Department of Defence (DOD) Camp Administration Unit.

Army will play Nairobi Prisons, GSU and DOD.

In the women's National League, Kenya Prisons will welcome back opposite hitter Emmaculate Chemtai, who was away on maternity as they battle rivals and leaders Kenya Pipeline on Thursday.

Pipeline, Prisons and reigning champions KCB Women's Volleyball Team are unbeaten.

The Oilers lead the standings with 15 points from five matches, while second-placed KCB and Prisons, have 12 points from four outings each, but the Bankers have a better-set ratio.

Eyes will also be on former national team player and trainer Esther Jepkosgei, who was recently appointed the new Pipeline coach as she seeks to guard the Oilers good run against Prisons.

Pipeline last October defeated Prisons 3-1 in the play-offs at Moi International Sports Centre indoor arena Kasarani, Nairobi, to finish second.

Jepkosgei took over the reins after Kenya Pipeline Company asked head coach Paul Gitau to step down due to an alleged misconduct.

Fixtures

Thursday

Men

Western Prisons v KDF(9am)

Equity Bank v Prison Rift Valley (9am)

Kenya Ports Authority v KFS(9am)

Prison Mombasa v DOD CAU(9am)

MT. Kenya Base Yetu v GSU(11am)

Kenya Army v Nairobi Prisons (11am)

Nyanza Prisons v Kenya Prisons (11am)

Trail Blazers vs AP Kenya(11am)

AP KENYA v Western Prisons (1pm)

Kenya Prisons v Trailblazers(1pm)

Nairobi Prisons v Nyanza Prisons (1pm)

GSU v Kenya Army(1pm)

DOD v Mt. Kenya Base Yetu(3pm)

KFS v Prison Mombasa(3pm)

Prison Rift v KPA(3pm)

KDF v Equity Bank(3pm)





Women

Nairobi Water v Marnatha

Kenya Army v KCB

Nairobi Prisons v DCI

KDF v Vihiga County

Bunge v Postbank