Gitau: Pipeline ripe for league title 

“When you’re born, you cannot stand and walk immediately. It’s a process and I think after two years of crawling, we are now ready to walk!”

That was the philosophical declaration of Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau when asked about his team’s chances of winning the 2021/22 Kenya Volleyball Federation National League title.

Gitau, who joined the club in January 2020, guided Pipeline to a first place finish in the regular season with 15 points. Their unbeaten run in the 2021/22 season has seen them emerge as favourites ahead of the play-offs that serve on Friday and Gitau insists they’ve earned that tag.

“Last year we were nowhere but this season people have started taking note of us. It has taken time for this team to believe that they have what it takes to win the title. Winning this title will be a turning point for this team, it can go ahead and become a force to reckon with. Perhaps, even dominate for three or four years after that,” he said without an iota of doubt.

The veteran coach says the current Pipeline team brings back memories of his all-conquering Telkom side that had household names like Dorcas Ndasaba, Margaret Indakhala, Nancy Sikobe, Mary Ayuma, Catherine Mabwi and Emily Chemutai.

Kenya Pipeline middle blocker Trizah Atuka (centre) spikes the ball as teammates Lydia Eswani (left) and Zeddy Cheruto block during their training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani indoor arena on January 18, 2023 ahead of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs set for January 20-22. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“It’s been long since I last won the league title with Telkom and I am eager to do it again. I hope that history will repeat itself since this team has a good blend of youth and experience just like Telkom back then,” said Gitau who won three Africa Clubs Championship titles with the now defunct Telkom between 1996 and 2002.

Skipper Rose Magoi, libero Agrippina Kundu and reliable middle blocker Trizah Atuka are the experienced players in Gitau’s new look Pipeline team that also has promising youngsters Pamela Adhiambo, Gladys Ekaru, Daisy Chepkorir and Miriam Chelimo.

“I am happy with the senior players because of the energy levels they show in training and competitions. Their experience has helped the young ones learn how to come out of tricky game situations. The young ones have also played their part with Pamela and Daisy adding power to our attack while Ekaru and Chelimo have introduced good speed in our transition,” noted Gitau who also singled out Celestine Nyongesa and Yvonne Sinaida for praise for their swift return to form after maternity leave.

Kenya Pipeline opposite Miriam Chelimo polishes her services during their training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani indoor arena on January 18, 2023 ahead of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs set for January 20-22. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Pipeline, who last won the league in 2017, begin their campaign against defending champions Kenya Prisons who they beat twice last year. Gitau is optimistic that the two wins will act as a template for Friday’s opener.

“The last two legs were very important for this team since they gained confidence that they can beat any team as long as they play well. I have made them understand that our opponents can also play well and win. Therefore we want to make less mistakes and prove that our performance was no fluke by playing better in the play-offs,” said Gitau, who reckons that Pipeline is still work in progress despite early success in his three-year project.