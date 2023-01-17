Volleyball: Munala prays for repeat of 2008 miracle as KCB chase elusive title

When Japheth Munala left Kenya Pipeline for KCB in 2018, the local volleyball fraternity struggled to come to terms with his decision. The veteran coach had won four back-to-back league titles with the Oilers from 2014 to 2017, in the process building a strong side that featured national team regulars Janet Wanja, Agrippina Kundu, Trizah Atuka, Esther Wangeci, Ruth Jepng’etich, Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya and Violet Makuto.

He carried the latter three with him to KCB as the Bankers embarked on a signing spree that saw them also raid Kenya Prisons for the dependable trio of Mercy Moim, Edith Wisa and Sharon Chepchumba.

However, the star-studded KCB had to wait for three years to win their first trophy and the wait was worth it. Against all odds, Munala won the Africa Clubs Championship last year in Tunisia, stunning Egyptian giants Al Ahly 3-1 in the final.

It was a timely stamp of approval for KCB’s lavish spending on Munala and his project. And as the 2021/22 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League play-offs serve off on Friday, Munala is confident of pulling another upset.

2008 surprise

KCB finished second on the log in the regular season with 14 points, one behind Pipeline. They looked shaky in the last two legs following the departure of star opposite Chepchumba but Munala, while embracing the underdogs tag, has backed his charges to come good in the play-offs.

“We struggled in the last league matches (due to Chepchumba’s absence) but KCB is now in top form. We have a young player (Mariam Musa) who is going to fill that position and I believe all departments are now strong. We expect good performance in the play-offs, in fact we are eyeing top finish,” asserted Munala while likening this season’s play-offs to the 2008 edition during his first stint as KCB coach between 2008 and 2010.

“In 2008, nobody gave KCB a chance but we emerged champions. We had an average team but planned well. We had a strong team for two years (2019 and 2021) but we didn’t win the league. People may look at us and think that we are weak but this is the best time we can win this trophy,” he added with the conviction of a forex trader.

Tricky DCI opener

The Bankers open their campaign against unpredictable Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday and Munala says victory in their first match will place them in good stead of claiming the title.

“We are not going to underrate any team that’s why we are preparing effectively for every team. The first game is very important. If we lose, that means we will be starting from number 4 but if we win, we start from number 3 going up,” noted Munala.

KCB middle blocker Edith Wisa polishes her attack during their training session at Absa Sports Club in Nairobi on January 11, 2023 ahead of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League play-offs set for January 20 to 22. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Middle blocker Wisa said she is enjoying the form of her life and eager to lift her first league title in KCB colours.