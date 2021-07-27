Panguana ousts last standing Kenyan boxer Elizabeth Akinyi

Elizabeth Akinyi

Kenya's Elizabeth Akinyi (red) and Mozambique's Acinda Helena Panguana fight during their women's welter (64-69kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Ueslei Marcelino | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Akinyi's technical knockout (TKO) loss summed up a disappointing day for Team Kenya at the Games.
  • The referee had to stop the bout with 1:34 minutes to go in the second round after Panguana unleashed a barrage of blows on her Kenyan opponent in the round of 16 tie here.

In Tokyo

