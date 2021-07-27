For ‘Ghetto Girl’ Ongare, being an Olympian in itself defies belief

Christine Ongare

Kenya's Christine Ongare reactis during her women's fly (48-51kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyp on July 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya is now down to two boxers after team captain Nick Okoth also lost to Mongolia’s Tsenedbaatar Erdenebat on Saturday.
  • Elly Ajowi (heavyweight) and Elizabeth Akinyi (welterweight) were given byes into the second round where they fight Cuba’s Julio la Cruz and Alcinda Helena Panguana of Mozambique, respectively.

In Tokyo

