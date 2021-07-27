Cuban boxer eliminates Elly Ajowi from Tokyo Olympics

Elly Ajowi

Kenya's Elly Ajowi Ochola (red) and Cuba's Julio La Cruz fight during their men's heavy (81-91kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.


Photo credit: Luis Robayo | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • La Cruz registered a 5:0 win in the contest.
  • Julio la Cruz has been very successful in the light heavyweight division where he won four successive world championships gold medals.

Four-time world light heavyweight champion Julio La Cruz of Cuba made light work of Kenya's Elly Ajowi in their Tokyo Olympics heavyweight (81kg-91kg) bout on Tuesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.