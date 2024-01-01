Wanga pitches for international fixtures at new Homa Bay venue

Homa Bay County is bidding to host national and international sports competitions in its newly built Raila Odinga Stadium.

Among the sporting events it has set its eyes on is the next edition of the Confederation of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa).

Governor Gladys Wanga said she will also ask concerned bodies to consider Homa Bay when choosing venues for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The Raila Odinga Stadium was officially opened mid last year. It was then included in the list of stadiums where Kenya Premier League matches are being held. Kisii’s Shabana FC has since made the stadium their temporary home ground as the Gusii stadium is being renovated.

Governor Wanga said the stadium has all it takes to be listed as one of the best venues where national and international competitions can be held. “I believe we have the best stadium in Kenya with a beautiful view of the lake. Afcon should be hosted here,” Wanga said.

She added that Homa Bay has proven to the world that it is home of football.

This is based on the recent competitions where players from the county emerged victorious, including the Talanta Hela and Eliud Owalo Super Cup tournaments.

“We are officially the home of football because of the trophies we have won,” Wanga said.

The Raila Odinga Stadium has a main pavilion with a capacity of 5,000 people.

Plans are underway to expand the capacity by putting up terraces around the pitch where more spectators can sit and watch games. Wanga also said its perimeter wall will also be raised.

“We are sourcing funds to enable us to undertake the project. This will begin this year and I ask local leaders to help in looking for money for the project,” the governor said on New Year’s Eve when she witnessed the finals of the second edition of Genowa Governors Cup, an annual sporting event meant to identify talents.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma, Homa Bay County Woman Representative Joyce Osogo, Senator Moses Kajwang and other leaders were also present.

In addition to football, the county government has postponed its accreditation process for athletics.