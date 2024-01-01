Big plans for ailing Mombasa Stadium

Mombasa County Speaker Aharub Khatri has announced plans to renovate the county stadium this year to ensure is ready to be used for local and international matches.

The long overdue renovation will also include the construction of playgrounds in each of the county’s 30 wards to harness talents from grassroots levels.

“We agreed to make sure that each ward has a seven-a-side playing ground,” said Khatri.

Speaking after the final match of the Kitui Flour Mills Company-sponsored Shibe Fest Beach Cup tournament at Pirates ground on Sunday, Khatri said ward representatives and himself have agreed to make sure the county stadium is renovated and put into use.

“It is a great shame that the renovation of the stadium has not been completed for so many years. We’ve agreed with all Mombasa ward representatives to ensure that the stadium is completed this year so that it can be used to benefit not only the players but even business owners,” said the Speaker.

Khatri said they have been hiring playing grounds in many of the tournaments they sponsored with fans paying entrance fees to watch matches.

“We want our stadium to be ready and utilised in uplifting the standard of play of our youths,” he said.

Khatri said together with ward representatives, they will be working to make sure there is a standard playing ground in each ward and that there will be a seven-a-side field in each ward.

Kitui Flour Mills Company representative Shariff Abdalla said they have sponsored the tournament this time around so that the youths play beach football and raise their talents in the sport.

“We want beach football to become popular in Mombasa and Coast as a whole,” said Abdalla.

The Fetuwe FC won the tournament by beating Sao Paulo 1-0 in a thrilling final match with the lone goal scored by Shafi Dawud.

Fetuwe were awarded a trophy, Sh100,000 in cash and medals to players and officials while Paulo got a cup, Sh70,000 and medals. El Control FC finished third place by defeating Kadzandani FC 2-0 and were awarded a trophy, Sh30,000 and medals.