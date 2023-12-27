Raila Odinga Stadium gets air quality sensors

Homa Bay County has achieved a milestone after the installation of air quality sensors at Raila Odinga Stadium.

The sporting facility is among 12 others in Africa which have the equipment used in monitoring air quality when sports men and women use the facility for training or during competitions.

Similar equipment was installed at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nyayo National Stadium, Kipchoge Keino Stadium, and Nakuru Athletics Club.

The air quality sensors have been installed in Kenya under a project undertaken in a partnership between the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) Africa Centre, Athletics Kenya (AK) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Speaking during the installation, SEI Africa Director Dr Philip Osano said deployment of the sensors for air quality monitoring is part of wider efforts to promote actions that ensure city residents breathe cleaner air that enhances their health and wellbeing.

Dr Osano, Governor Gladys Wanga and Athletics Kenya (AK) President Jack Tuwei presided over the launch of the sensor at Raila Odinga Stadium last Thursday.

It will ensure people at the facility, especially players and athletes, breathe clean air.

“It monitors the presence of particles in the air. The particles could be from dust and exhaust fumes from vehicles,” Dr Osano said.

Some of the particles can affect the human respiratory system. The machines will help sports personalities using the stadium to know when it is safe to use the facility.

Dr Osano said the machine provides real time data that can be monitored on a website from anywhere in the world.

“As long as there is power and the internet, it will work. I urge the county government to ensure electricity and internet connectivity are available,” he said.

The monitoring is focused on sports facilities and stadiums, health centres and schools and enables stakeholders to take the necessary remedial action to limit and address air pollution.

In Homa Bay, the sensors are inside the stadium, Homa Bay County Bus Park, Homa Bay County Referral Hospital, and the county headquarters.