US to send second-largest team in history to Olympics

Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix reacts after the Women's 400 Meter semi-finals on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Steph Chambers | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 2021 team also includes 329 women, the third Summer Olympics in a row that female athletes have outnumbered their male counterparts.
  • The team includes 193 returning Olympians, including one seven-time Olympian -- equestrian's Phillip Dutton -- and eight five-time Olympians.

Los Angeles, United States

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Race walkers protest after missing on Kenya's Olympics list

  2. Wasteful Kenya fall to Egypt in Afrobasket qualifiers

  3. Plot thickens as Perez recordings target Ronaldo, Mourinho

  4. FKF unveils women's football Strategic Plan

  5. 'Nation' best rallying news website: WRC Promoter

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.