Upsets galore as school games enter final stage

Highway Secondary School from Nairobi Region will take on Western Region's Ebwali Secondary School in the boys' football final in the last day of the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games on Monday at Nakuru High School.

Highway saw off favourites Kisumu Day High School 4-2 on post match penalties after the sides played out a 1-1 draw in normal and extra time in the first semi.

Highway goalkeeper Paul Okumu was the hero as he saved one of Kisumu Day's penalties, while the other was blazed over the bar.

"It is quite impressive that on our return to the nationals, we will be in the final and have a chance of winning the title. It has not been easy thus far and we hope we end on a high tommorow," Okumu told Nation Sport.

The second semi saw Ebwali pip Kabarent Boys Secondary 1-0 courtesy of a goal from the competition's top scorer Calvins Otieno.

In the girls' final, seven-time champions Wiyeeta Secondary School will face Nairobi's Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School. Wiyeeta thrashed Itigo Girls High School 6-0 as Dagoretti beat Mwari Girls Secondary School in the semis.

Wiyeeta coach Edgar Manyara and his Dagoretti counterpart Joseph Odhiambo are both confident of leading their sides to glory.

"This cup is ours for the taking and Dagoretti should brace themselves for a heavy loss because we are playing our best football at the moment," a bullish Manyara warned.

In boys' basketball, defending champions Laiser Hill Academy were knocked out in the semis as they went down 59-51 to Dagoretti High School. The latter will face Coast Region champions Dr Aggrey School in the final who beat Friends School Kamusinga 80-53 in the other semi.

The girls' final will pit Kaya Tiwi Secondary School against Nairobi's Olympic High School. There was also upsets in girls' hockey where holders Misikhu Girls Secondary School lost 2-0 to TransNzoia Mixed Secondary School in the semi.

TransNzoia will face St Mary's Tachasis in the final. St Mary's beat Nyamira Girls Secondary School 3-2 on post-match penalties. The boys' final will see champions St Anthony's Boys Kitale battle record winners Friends School Kamusinga.

Rugby sevens will also witness a new winner after champions Upper Hill School were knocked out in the main cup quarters by Butula Boys Secondary School.

The last upset occuŕed in boys' handball champions Kimilili Boys High School were bundled out in the semis by Rift Valley Region's Kimito Secondary School 27-25, as Hospital Hill beat Manyatta Secondary School 25-17 in the other tie.

Former champions Moi Girls Secondary School, Kamusinga will battle St Joseph's Kitale in the final.