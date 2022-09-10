Newcomers Butula Boys shine in rugby sevens

Butula Boys High School from Busia County may be debuting at the National Secondary School Games, but they are definitely not playing like underdogs.

The school, which is one of two representing Western Region in the rugby sevens competition at Nakuru High, impressed many among them former Kenya Sevens coach Paul “Pau” Murunga.

The boys easily navigated the slippery Nakuru High School playing field to book their spot in Sunday’s quarter-finals, where they will face defending champions Upper Hill School from Nairobi Region.

Butula coach Shimenga Livondo is upbeat that the team will maintain its momentum and qualify for the final.

“This is the first time Butula Boys High School are featuring in the nationals. We thank God for this far we have come and grabbing the ultimate title will be our biggest achievement,” said coach Livondo.

They beat Mazeras Secondary School 35-0 in their Pool “C” opener.

Butula made their five tries through Collins Ambale, Rovny Ambale, Collins Omuodo, Davies Osialai and Nasir Boyi, while Rovny made two conversions.

Mazeras scored their lone try through Fortune Wafula.

Action between Friends School Kamusinga from Western region play against Onjiko Secondary School from Nyanza in boys' basketball match during the second day of National Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Nakuru High School in Nakuru city on September 10, 2022.



Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

The other cup quarter-final matches will see Ofafa Jericho High School from Nairobi up against Nyanza’s Nduru Boys High School, Western champions Koyonzo Boys High School play Alliance Boys High School from Central and All Saints Academy from Eastern square it out with Nanyuki Boys Secondary School.

The semis and final will also be played Sunday with the top two teams qualifying for the East Africa Secondary School Games in Arusha, Tanzania set for September 14 to 25.

Elsewhere, boys’ basketball champions Laiser Hill Academy will play Nairobi’s Dagoretti High School in Sunday’s first semi as, Dr Aggrey Secondary School from Coast battles Friends School Kamusinga from Western.