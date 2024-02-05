Ugandan Schleck wins opening leg of Gravel Cycling Safari Series

Over 500 participants, comprising professional, amateur, and leisure cyclists participated in the first leg of the 2024 LOOP Gravel Cycling Safari Series on Sunday at Tatu City.

Team Amani cyclists made up of Jordan Schleck, Seth Hakizimana and Eric Muhosa, emerged triumphant in the 120km category. In the highly contested race that attracted 73 participants, Schleck from Uganda clocked 4:03:27 to emerge the winner of the category, ahead of Hakizimana who clocked 4:04:15 to come in second, while Muhosa finished third on 4:04:30.

Moses Muiruri and Stanley Ngugi of Team Black Mamba Development finished fourth and fifth after timing 4:05:10 and 4:11:52, respectively.

Speaking at the finish line, Schleck credited his team for the victory.

It's an honor to participate and win the first leg of the Gravel Cycling Safari Series. It was certainly a very tough competition with so many challenges on the terrain with a very good team on my side, we managed to motivate each other to the finish line. We have been practicing for a long time for this challenge and we’re therefore delighted to have emerged top.”

In the 60km category, Raymond Muchiri and Tristan Byrne of Team Baiskeli Adventures emerged champions, beating a field of 158 cyclists who registered for the category.

Muchiri finished in the first position after clocking 2:02:10, while Byrne finished second in 2:17:41.

Claiming the third position was Niels Van Dorn who clocked 2:17:08, finishing ahead of Gerald Taylor who finished in 2:22:36.

In the 20km category, Alvin Maina of the Team Joy Riders clocked 1:06:23 to emerge champion. He defeated fellow teammate Denis Njuguna who finished on 1:06:23 to claim the second position. Ally Manji took the third spot after clocking 1:06:41, while Amit Pandya finished fourth in 1:06:57. The category attracted 162 participants.

The winners in the Elite category pocketed Sh100,00, with the team winners taking home Sh250,000 in prize money.

The event, which is organized by Amani Project, and supported by LOOP Digital Financial Services (DFS) aims to promote cycling as a sport and position the country as a top cycling destination.

Speaking after the race, Loop DFS CEO Eric Muriuki expressed admiration for the cyclists saying their exemplary display of grit and determination is a cause for celebration amongst the cycling community in the region.

“The event has been a great success. I want to reiterate, that the Gravel Cycling Safari series is not just a race; it is an amalgamation of talent, passion, and perseverance in the spirit of competition. Congratulations to the participants for taking on the challenge and the winners for their remarkable achievements. We are proud to be part of an event that brings together the cycling community and promotes healthy living against the backdrop of increasing disease burden due to our sedentary lifestyles.”

Amani Foundation Director, Paddy Williams said; “This has been a great success, and we expect similar and exceptional talent to come to the fore in the subsequent leg of the Gravel cycling series in Iten. We are grateful to LOOP for the support, and we look forward to subsequent competitions.”