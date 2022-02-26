Tusker

Tusker players celebrate with the title after winning the 2020-21 FKF-PL on August 22, 2021 at Utalii grounds.

| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Other Sports

Prime

Tusker at 100 years: A Kenyan story of distinction

By  Roy Gachuhi

Columnist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Beer brand has been the king of sports sponsorship in the region - boxing, football, rugby, darts et al, bringing fame and fortune to athletes and smiles to a whole nation  
  • The story touches millions of people. It is a story worth telling. And as KBL Managing Director, John Musunga, said: “The history of Tusker is inextricably intertwined with that of Kenya as a nation. Its centenary milestone is testament to the resilience and grit of the Kenyan people, and a confirmation of the limitless possibilities we can achieve if we work together for a common goal – as encapsulated in Tusker’s “Pamoja Milele” philosophy.”

I have a life-long acquaintance with the sporting activities of Kenya Breweries, which periodically thrusts upon us the names of its products, or group companies, depending on the corporate objectives they want to achieve.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.