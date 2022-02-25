Tusker move second after Sofapaka win

Tusker's Tanzanian forward Ibrahim Joshua celebrates

Tusker's Tanzanian forward Ibrahim Joshua celebrates after scoring against Mathare United during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on December 30, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Tanzania import Joshua Ibrahim scored his sixth goal of the season in the 62nd minute to put Tusker ahead before midfielder Eric Zakayo added the second in the dying minutes of the game
  • Ibrahim connected to Shami Kibwana's cross from the right with a bullet header to beat Sofapaka custodian Kevin Omondi with a bullet header
  • Tusker now have 33 points from 19 matches while Sofapaka remain 11th on 24 points but have a game in hand

Defending champions Tusker rose to second position in Football Kenya Federation Premier League log after edging Sofapaka 2-0 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex on Friday.

