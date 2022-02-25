Tusker move second after Sofapaka win

Defending champions Tusker rose to second position in Football Kenya Federation Premier League log after edging Sofapaka 2-0 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex on Friday.

Tanzania import Joshua Ibrahim scored his sixth goal of the season in the 62nd minute to put Tusker ahead before midfielder Eric Zakayo added the second in the dying minutes of the game to see coach Robert Matano's charges bag maximum points.

Ibrahim connected to Shami Kibwana's cross from the right with a bullet header to beat Sofapaka custodian Kevin Omondi with a bullet header.

Zakayo stepped up and curled a brilliant freekick to the top corner in the last minute of added time to settle the tie as a contest.

Tusker now have 33 points from 19 matches while Sofapaka remain 11th on 24 points but have a game in hand. Kakamega Homeboyz remain top with 37 points from 18 matches.

This was the 10th win for the brewers which now puts them back in contention for the title after a poor start to the season.

However, the positions occupied by the two teams on the table could change depending on other results this weekend.

This was the first top tier match to be played as uncertainty continues to cloud Kenyan football after Fifa Thursday announced it has suspended Kenya from participating in international matches due to government interference.

“We have played well and scored goals. The league continues and we are still not interested in speaking about the title chances. We played collectively, dominated the game and have bagged the maximum points,” said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

The veteran coach however refused to comment on the Fifa ban saying his focus is on helping his team win games in the league.

Apart from complaining over poor officiating, Odhiambo bemoaned missed chances especially after Tusker had bagged their first goal.

Odhiambo noted the Fifa suspension will affect players, referees and others who depend on the game for their livelihood thus called on the government to find an amicable solution.